A 14-year-old girl has denied the attempted murder of three people at a school in Carmarthenshire.

Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford was put into lockdown on 24 April after two teachers and a pupil were allegedly stabbed.

The teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, 12 August, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

She faces seven charges: three of attempted murder; three of wounding with intent; and one of possession of a bladed article on a school premises in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

The girl, who wore a white shirt, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, where she spoke to confirm her name and enter her pleas.

She denied the three counts of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article.

Judge Paul Thomas KC said the girl would stand trial for the three counts of attempted murder next month.

As the judge spoke the teenager looked at the ground.

The trial was scheduled for September 30, with a pretrial review on September 17.

Helen Randall appeared on behalf of the prosecution and Caroline Rees KC appeared on behalf of the defence.

Pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, also known as Amman Valley School, went into lockdown on 24 April after the alleged incident at the end of morning break.

Two teachers, Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, were hurt in the incident but have since been released from hospital.