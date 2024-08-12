How are South Asian communities celebrating their heritage in Wales?

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Shivangi Pandey finds out how communities are celebrating South Asian Heritage Month.

South Asian Heritage Month is back for its fifth year, and people have come together at the Morganstown Village Hall to mark the occasion.

Sujatha Thaladi, organiser and founder of Mentor Ring, says the event is about celebrating the culture.

She said: "We tried to bring in as many people from different countries. They are going to perform, dance and showcase their culture and talk about their heritage.

"South Asian communities have contributed not only to the UK but throughout the globe."

In the event, women from Sri Lanka performed a traditional fusion dance. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

What is South Asian Heritage month?

It was set up in 2019 to celebrate and honour the contributions of South Asian communities to the UK.

It is celebrated from 18 July until 17 August.

What is this year's theme?

This year's theme is 'Free To Be Me' which encourages people to share the unique experiences that have made them who they are today and celebrate being themselves as well as honouring their roots.

One person attending the event said: "We are free to be here, to be doing what we like, that's what it means for us."

Another performer added: "I like my community, the history, the culture we've been through. So, it's important for me to be sharing that."

Why do we celebrate South Asian Heritage Month?

It is celebrated to embrace members of South Asian communities who have lived here in the UK since World War 2 and more so after the Indian Independence and Partition in 1947.

In Morganstown, they celebrated the month by showcasing different dance forms, including Traditional Tamil Tribal dance and a fusion dance from Sri Lanka.

One of the oldest classical dance forms that originated from the temples of south India is Bharatanatyam.

Megan Lloyd from India Dance Wales pursued this traditional dance herself and has now combined it with Welsh folk tunes.

Megan Lloyd from India Dance Wales learnt Bharatnatyam because she finds it an expressive art form. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

She said : "I think it's a beautiful dance form that everyone can enjoy. You can enjoy it for the spectacle of it, just for the bright colours. You can enjoy it for the music or the rhythmic patterns and it tells stories with the hands."

There are eight countries that make up South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, The Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

But they all share a deep understanding of each other's values and embrace their differences.

