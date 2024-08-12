Play Brightcove video

Lauren Harris and David Webster caught on CCTV after they brutally attacked Mark Wilcox. They have now been jailed for a combined 48 years for his murder.

A man and woman have been jailed for the "brutal and senseless murder" of a grandfather in Colwyn Bay.

Lauren Harris, 29, and David Webster, 43, murdered 65-year-old Mark Wilcox at his home in November last year.

Mold Crown Court heard that Mr Wilcox had been in a relationship with Harris and had supported her despite financial difficulties.

The judge, Mr Justice Edward Pepperall, said Mr Wilcox made the fateful decision to invite Harris and her friends into his flat to drink and smoke on 19 November 2023.

The court heard how Harris stabbed Mr Wilcox, puncturing his lung and pulmonary artery as well as severely breaking two of his ribs.

The judge said he was also sure Webster smashed a vodka bottle on his head.

Harris and Webster then fled the area in a vehicle which was then found abandoned.

Mr Wilcox was described as a 'much-loved' grandfather. Credit: Daily Post Wales

North Wales Police recovered two knives from the vehicle and DNA tests of the handles showed a link to Webster.

Harris and Webster had both denied involvement but a jury convicted them of murder having heard all the evidence.

In court, Mr Justice Pepperall said: "This was a sustained and vicious attack and you showed no mercy with a knife, a bottle which was used to bludgeon him and caused serious head injuries and your shoes caused rib fractures.

"It's sadly clear from arms and bruising that Mr Wilcox suffered as he bravely sought to defend himself before he lost consciousness and died.

"It was a murder committed at least partly in anger as Mr Wilcox no longer had funds.

"You both callously helped yourself to his car, phone and watches and left him for dead. You gave him no further thought as you focussed on your own selfish needs".

Harris, who is of no fixed abode but is originally from Llandudno, sang Shania Twain's 'Man I Feel Like A Woman' to herself while the jury were out during her trial.

After sentencing, Harris must now serve a minimum of 25 years in prison and Webster must serve at least 23 years before they will be eligible to apply for parole.

Following their sentence, Webster is said to called out to Harris: "F****** psychopathic bitch. I hope you f***ing burn in hell, Lauren".

Mr Wicox's family say they 'have been left absolutely devastated' following his brutal killing. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Mr Wilcox was described as a much-loved father, husband, son, brother and grandfather.

While in court, the judge praised Mr Wilcox's grieving relatives in the public gallery. They suffered provocation during the case but remained dignified, he said.

A third man, Thomas Whiteley, 33, of Clos Emlyn, Old Colwyn, was cleared of the killing.

North Wales Police's Superintendent Sarah-Jayne Williams, senior investigating officer, said: "This was a violent and senseless murder of a much-loved father, husband, son, brother and grandfather, whose life was taken from him in such unnecessary circumstances.

"His family are suffering profoundly due to their loss, and I recognise that no sentence will bring him back to them. However, I hope today’s outcome will bring some sense of peace.

"They have shown immense courage and dignity throughout this complex and lengthy investigation, and my thoughts remain with them today.

"Harris and Webster callously murdered Mark in his own home in a sustained attack, where he should have been safe. They took his belongings, including his car, which Harris subsequently crashed.

"They have prolonged his family’s suffering by refusing to admit their part in killing Mark, whilst showing no remorse for their actions.

"I hope this lengthy sentence gives them both some time to reflect on what they have done."

Proceedings for Harris and Webster's trial took place at Mold Crown Court Credit: Daily Post Wales

Mr Wilcox's family said: "Mark loved us all and we loved him. We have lost our loving, funny, kind, and sensitive brother, son, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend.

"Mark was a kind, caring and generous man who made us smile and laugh and whom always had a kind word for everyone he met and knew.

"As a family, we have been left absolutely devastated. Mark’s grandchildren will grow up without their doting and loving grandfather.

"Mark’s death leaves a void that feels irreparable. Things will never be the same again.”

