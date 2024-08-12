The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it has authorised South Wales Police to charge two men over Facebook posts which allegedly intended to stir up racial or religious hatred.

Geraint Boyce, 43, and Jamie Michael, 45, are accused of publishing threatening material on a Facebook account, contrary to Section 29C(1) of the Public Order Act 1986.

The CPS said the charges relate to Facebook posts on or around July 31 in relation to the widespread public disorder.

Boyce, of Penrhiw-Fer, and Michael, of Penygraig, are due to appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 12 August.

Rosemary Ainslie, acting head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said, "Geraint Boyce, 43, has been charged with publishing threatening material on a Facebook account intending to stir up religious hatred, contrary to Section 29C(1) of the Public Order Act 1986.

" Jamie Michael, 45, has also been charged with publishing threatening material on a Facebook account intending to stir up racial hatred, contrary to Section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986.

" The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

" It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

