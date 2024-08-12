Play Brightcove video

Video report by Lewis Rhys Jones

Emma Finucane has created history by winning bronze in the individual sprint to take her third medal of Paris 2024.

She's the first British woman to win three medals in a single Games since swimmer Joyce Cooper earned a silver and two bronzes at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.

At Nantgaredig RFC, her former club, the Towy Riders, gathered to watch her compete for a third medal in Paris.

It’s been a successful debut for the 21-year-old in her first Olympic Games, and members here couldn’t be prouder."She's done absolutely fantastic, it's no mean feat to fight it out in three events, and she's never lost her roots with the club." said Towy Riders coach Jonathan Booth.

"She trains with the kids sometimes and she's always bringing her old kit back that she no longer wants so you'll see the kids wearing that.

"She's never forgotten where she came from."

While she might not be taking home a second gold medal, in the eyes of these children, Emma will be coming home a hero." I really want to be like her because I really enjoy track

"We all knew she was going to be famous

"She does come to visit us so it's really cool that we can see her

"Emma gave me this coat and I love it so much

"When I grow up I want to do the Olympics just like her"Finucane has made British Olympic history by winning bronze in the individual sprint to take her third medal of Paris 2024.As the reigning world champion in this event, she defeated the Dutch rider Hetty van de Vouw over two legs in the bronze medal final."She's only 21 so she's got at least two more Olympics in her if she wanted to dedicate that time, to it then who knows what more she could win." said Jenny tanner, one of the Towy Riders cyclists. When Emma Finucane returns home from Paris with her three medals, she’ll be guaranteed a very warm Welsh welcome.

