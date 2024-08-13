Families in Wales have spoken of their anxiety and concern over the safety of relatives and friends still living in Bangladesh.

Around 300 people are thought to have died in the South Asian country since protests began in July. The demonstrations started as student protests but quickly spread, prompting a government ordered crackdown.

It has left members of the Bangladeshi community here in Wales worried about what might happen to those caught up in the disruption, 5,000 miles away.

Shalma Pervin has witnessed some of the horrors taking place there herself after visiting the country.

Bangladeshi communities in Wales watch the horrors unfolding 5,000 miles away via the news and social media.

She said: "I saw one guy, he got shot on the head. He was bleeding on the eyes, everywhere.

"I saw the blood on the road and one day I got tear gassed and I felt like I was nearly blind."

Fazlul Haque Farooque has not lived in Bangladesh for 50 years but the pain of seeing what is happening is deeply upsetting - he hoped things would improve as time went on.

"It makes me now more worried," he said.

"We thought it would settle a bit as it gets longer, we though, it'd get better.

"But after this event we are now thinking twice at what will be the future and what will be with our family and everyone who is left there."

Rumana Faruque said her aunt cut a trip to Wales short so she could fly back to Bangladesh to be with her son and make sure he was safe.

Ms Faruque said: "You can't really enjoy a holiday or anything if you think that your son is going to be bombarded or he could be dead at any moment on the street.

"We are very anxious but looking at my aunt's face, this was the right decision..she just wanted to fly and get back to her children."

Ms Faruque has several close family members currently in Bangladesh as her mother went back on an emergency flight with her aunt.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years - quit her role last Monday (5 July), following weeks of anti-government protests that culminated with demonstrators entering her official residence.

The head of Bangladesh's military has said he will assume temporary control of the country until an interim government is formed but the country is still left in a climate of political uncertainty.

Bangladesh's main opposition party has urged people to exercise restraint in what it said was a "transitional moment on our democratic path".

Volker Türk, the United Nation's (UN) human rights chief, also said the transition of power in Bangladesh must be "in line with the country's international obligations" and "inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis".

