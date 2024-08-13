Welsh police officers and a police dog headed across the channel to help support the Paris Olympic games and the upcoming Paralympics.

Dyfed-Powys Police contributed to policing support at the games in France, with four officers and a police dog deployed to the event.

Sergeant Grace Coburn from Newtown, PC Sophie Webber from Haverfordwest, PC Sophie Maliphant from Carmarthen, and explosive detection dog handler PC Mike Barnsley with Police Dog Doug have each played their part in the security and engagement operation so far.

While in France, they have carried out general patrols in and around key Olympic sites, ensuring the safety of venues and spectators.

Explosive detection dog handler PC Mike Barnsley with Police Dog Doug have played their part in the security and engagement operation. Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

PC Mike Barnsley, who has 11 years of service with Dyfed-Powys, has been based on the outskirts of Paris with his dog Doug and has been working with his UK counterparts searching Olympic venues during the games.

He said: “It’s a privilege to represent Dyfed-Powys while working with other law enforcement agencies from around the world at the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Sgt Grace Coburn has been working in Versailles during the golf tournaments alongside PC Sophie Maliphant and PC Sophie Webber and said visitors were amazed to see Welsh officers working at the event.

“Heddlu must be trending on Google as a common search, as so many people have walked past us, googled what it means and then come back amazed that we’re from Wales,” she said.

“It’s a great experience, and we are all very thankful to have this opportunity.”

PC Sophie Maliphant added: "I've had a fantastic experience working at the Olympic Games. We have been fortunate to work alongside the Italian Carabinieri, the Spanish Civil Guard and the Gendarmerie, policing and patrolling the golf course during the tournament.

"I have made some wonderful memories, and will be forever grateful to be a part of the international policing team for the Paris 2024 Olympics."

Police officers from west and mid Wales worked alongside the Italian Carabinieri, the Spanish Civil Guard and the Gendarmerie Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police

While in France, the officers have also had the chance to meet with dignitaries, with PC Barnsley and PD Doug invited to the British Embassy and meeting other dog handlers from the New York Police Department.

Sgt Coburn, PC Webber and PC Maliphant also met the joint director of international security.

Around 35,000 police and gendarmes were expected to be mobilised each day during the games. The UK deployment also included volunteer special constables.

