Rural Welsh homes to receive broadband boost for the first time

Hundreds of thousands of rural homes and businesses in Wales with poor internet connections are to receive a broadband boost for the first time.

Through the latest round of government investment, around 312,000 premises in rural areas across Britain will get access to gigabit-capable broadband thanks to an £800 million spend to modernise internet infrastructure.

It's a part of the Government's project gigabit, which aims to make the lightning-fast broadband accessible to the whole of the UK by 2030.

Previous phases of the programme have involved other areas of the country, but this is the first time Wales will be involved.

It involves a deal with telecoms provider Openreach – contracts worth £288 million have already been signed for the firm to connect nearly 97,000 homes and businesses in England and Wales.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said talks are also already under way to agree further contracts to connect 215,800 more premises across England, Scotland and Wales.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Over the past decade, the UK’s broadband rollout has clearly not happened fast enough and has overlooked too many areas, especially in Scotland and Wales.

“Robust digital infrastructure is essential for growth, productivity and competitiveness and this shortfall not only poses risks to our economic stability, but also entrenches existing inequalities across the country.

“We are fixing this by delivering for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses up and down the country, focusing on the areas that were not prioritised by the previous government, such as Wales.

“Today marks a significant milestone in delivering on our promise to redouble our efforts to achieve full gigabit coverage by 2030 and lay the foundations for a more inclusive, dynamic and prosperous future for all citizens.”

Project Gigabit was originally launched under the previous Conservative government, but Labour said this new wave of programming marks a renewed push in the scheme from Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

Digital infrastructure minister Chris Bryant said: “Far too many rural citizens and businesses are still stuck with outdated internet infrastructure, not being able to fulfil day-to-day tasks as easily as people living in our towns and cities.

“We have been clear we want to achieve sustained economic growth in every corner of Britain, and this starts by ensuring our communities have the infrastructure they need to thrive.

“This monumental deal with Openreach will make a real difference to communities – such as staying in touch with loved ones or being able to do business no matter where you are.”

Conservative shadow science secretary Andrew Griffith said: “Over 80% of Britain now has access to the very fastest internet thanks to the last Conservative government’s £5 billion investment in Project Gigabit, making it easier for millions of families to work and play online.

“Whilst it is good news that Labour is carrying on with the progress we made, we will work to hold them to account to ensure they do not recreate the digital divide they oversaw in Wales.”

