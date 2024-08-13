Play Brightcove video

Debbie Wareham, an expert on the Flying Floam explains how the wreck is actually being protected under the sand

A shipwreck, which has been visible to people in Llandudno for almost 90 years, is being buried due to 'significant' sand shifts that are believed to be due to climate change.

The Flying Foam met its fateful end in 1936 after trying to battle against a raging storm in north Wales, which she was unable survive.

Now, almost nine decades on, an exhibition at Llandudno Museum is looking at the life of the vessel and what future it may have as it becomes covered by the surrounding sand.

Built in 1861 by George Asplet, a boat builder from Jersey, the Flying Foam's main purpose was to sail around the coast of the UK delivering goods. The last owner of the vessel was filmmaker and actor, Kenelm Foss.

The Flying Foam is said to have had a turbulent time at sea, having several mishaps during her time.

A photo of the Flying Foam before its fateful journey in 1936.

But it was in January 1936 that the vessel finally gave out during a storm.

At the time she sank, most of the Flying Foam's cargo of coal was unloaded from the vessel and many of her timbers were removed and re-used to build several buildings in Llandudno.

Since 1936 many of the low lying timbers, which remain at the site of wreck, have been visible at low tide making it a popular site for shipwreck enthusiasts to visit.

Debbie Wareham from the Conwy archaeology and cultural heritage social enterprise is the curator of The Ships Timbers Exhibition. She first became interested in the wreck when she found out about the vessel in 2013.

But since then it has been getting more difficult to spot the Flying Foam due to the changing nature of the environment around it.

A model of the Flying Foam at the exhibition.

Debbie explains that it's due to the amount of sand covering the vessel, which is starting to bury it in its current position.

She said: "Although the amount of sand covering the Flying Foam would change through the year, the timbers were generally always visible to some degree.

"But in 2020, I noticed that there had been a significant change at the wreck site and the amount of sand covering the Flying Foam had increased more than usual.

"Now in 2024, only the windlass is visible, with the timbers completely buried.

"I delivered an art/archaeology course about the Flying Foam at the Mostyn in the Spring of 2022, with visits to see the Flying Foam. It was still possible to see the timbers of the wreck at that time, although they were now submerged beneath a permanent water channel.

Debbie Wareham explains that climate change is causing the environment around the ship to change

"However, in 2024, the timbers are now completely covered in sand.

"Following an enquiry to the Conwy harbour masters office, I was told that there had been a significant movement of sand from Llanfairfechan/Penmaenmawr to the west shore.

"It was very unusual and difficult to say why this has happened and if this is a permanent change at west shore. If it is permanent, it is sad to think that we will not see the timbers of the Flying Foam as we used to see them before."

Ships Timbers Exhibition say they are going to continue to monitor the shipwreck and aim to have information panels at the west shore about the wreck.

They say the exhibition is on until 31 August 2024.

