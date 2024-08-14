A level results beckon for a ‘determined’ generation

Welsh students are patiently waiting to receive their results on Thursday, 14 August.

This group of students has faced a lot: more than two years of their secondary education affected by Covid, and more recently, strikes by their teachers, in part because of the profession’s concern about the condition of education in Wales.

Sam Thomas, 18, is a student from Bridgend. He says his generation "are quite a determined group".

He is hoping to get the grades needed to go to the University of Bristol to study zoology, which would help him achieve his aspiration of becoming a researcher in that field.

He said: "We’ve had a lot going on but these are our futures on the line, and we still need to get through it, no matter what."

This year is the first time of returning to pre-pandemic marking in Wales, making it harder to compare this year’s results with previous years.

In addition, comparing results between UK nations is problematic because of the different approaches to qualifications across the nations.

However, one indicator that can give a sense of how the Welsh system is faring in comparison to other nations is the number of students going to university.

Statistics released earlier this summer revealed the proportion of 18-year-olds applying to go to university has dropped.

Describing the rate as "alarming", Universities Wales found that the numbers of students applying are at a 15-year low, with the gap between Wales and the rest of the UK at its widest.

According to Amanda Wilkinson, director of Universities Wales, this could have a lon-term economic impact because the industries "that will drive our economic growth in the decades to come" rely heavily on graduates.

Wales' education secretary Lynne Neagle MS told ITV Cymru News that the figures were "worrying” and that the Welsh Government is "focused" on understanding what it can do to "further increase participation”.

In May this year, she told the Senedd that there is "excellence in every part of our system, but I am absolutely clear that we need to aim higher".

As for those students awaiting their A-level results, there is a lot of guidance on what to do next: whether that’s university, an apprenticeship or something completely different

Careers Wales helps deliver the Welsh Government’s 'Young Person’s Guarantee', which means anyone aged between 16-24 can get advice on their future options.

As for Sam, he is not panicking, but just waiting to see what the results are, adding: “I’m looking forward to getting it out of the way - but I’m not nervous.”

