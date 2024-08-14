The family of a girl who died in the River Severn in Welshpool have paid tribute to a "loving and caring girl."

Holli Smallman died in Welshpool on Friday 9 August after a multi-agency search at the River. More than £3000 in total has been raised in her memory.

“We wish to express how heart-broken we are by the tragic passing of our loving and caring girl Holli. The overwhelming grief and heartache devastates us all" her family said.

"Holli was a beloved sister, daughter, granddaughter and was so well loved by all of her family, extended family and friends.

"Holli was fun-loving and lived a life full of song and dancing, had an infectious joy for life and her positive and lovable cheeky nature made an impact on everyone she ever met."

The tribute added that Holli was a popular pupil at Welshpool High School who enjoyed art and being creative.

Her family said she had formed a "very strong bond with her group of friends" and spent her time with them in or out of school.

The 15-year-old had a talent, flair and passion for makeup and beauty and had planned to train in the field after leaving school. She was also a member of the Welshpool Army Cadets, having joined last year.

" Holli learned new life skills and she was maturing into a beautiful young and rounded person and was extremely supportive and caring to her siblings and family who meant the world to her," the tribute continued.

"Holli has been taken from us at far too young an age. She had her whole life ahead of her and there will be a hole in our lives that will never heal, and we will never forget the amazing person that Holli was. She loved her family, and she loved her friends and showed that every day.

"We are all so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and kindness shown to us as a family and we thank you all for the messages and gestures made to us from everyone in the community. We have seen your messages which have meant so much to us.

"We also have in our hearts and minds the friends who were with Holli that tragic day. The support and compassion shown to us from the community, we extend to them in this unimaginable time, and they are all in our thoughts."

The family also thanked emergency services and rescue teams for their efforts to help Holli, as well as NHS staff at Telford.

"We are so heartbroken and would never want any other family to go through the pain that we are going through," the family said.

"The dangers of water have been brought home in a way that no one can imagine and we plead with children and parents to take the upmost care when near open water.

"We respectfully ask as a family for time and privacy as we come to deal with the loss of our dear and beautiful Holli.”

