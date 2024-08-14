Five people and a dog escaped from a tent in west Wales which was completely destroyed by fire.

The blaze broke out in a trailer tent in the Cross Inn area of Ceredigion, with the tent's five occupants and dog managing to escape serious injury. They did, however, require oxygen therapy at the scene.

Firefighters were called to the Cross Inn area early on Tuesday morning and remained in attendance for almost an hour-and-a-half.

Pictures from the scene show the aftermath of the fire, with only the metal frame remaining. Most of the items inside the tent were also destroyed in the fire, which involved a gas cylinder.

Fire crews were at the scene for nearly an hour-and-a-half Credit: Media Wales

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.12am on Tuesday (August 13), crews from New Quay and Aberaeron Fire Stations were called to an incident in Cross Inn, Llandysul.

"Crews responded to one trailer tent that was well alight on their arrival. The fire also involved one gas cylinder."Crews utilised one hose reel jet, one thermal imaging camera, one ceiling hook and small gear to extinguish the fire.

"The tent’s five occupants, plus one dog, were all accounted for and received oxygen therapy. The tent was completely destroyed by fire. The fire was caused accidentally, crews left the scene at 6.39am."

