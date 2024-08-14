Alison Tod is one of the world’s leading milliners. Her work has been published in top flight fashion magazines, with some of the biggest names in fashion including Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

This summer she was one of fifteen hat makers from across the world to be an official milliner for Royal Ascot, describing it as “the biggest thing we’ve been recognised as”.

In 1990, Tod set up her business in Abergavenny because she wanted to return home: “I just love it here, and I was quite homesick in London - I was just on that train every weekend as soon as I could to come home!”

“I think we’re a very talented, clever, caring nation and I think you feel that when you’re in any Welsh community… so to have a business here was really a very easy call”

She says the colours of Abergavenny inspire her - whether that’s the flame or turquoise skies, or the huge hydrangeas that used to grow close to her childhood home in an old boathouse.

She’s won the Welsh Fashion Awards, two years running, adding “I think our fashion is really up there with Paris, Madrid and Barcelona - I think we do have a very strong Celtic flare” - with customers that come from right across Wales and further afield. At her boutique in Abergavenny, she wants customers to feel like they’ve entered a ‘fairytale’, to be taken away from reality and delight in the creations. She has a workshop above the shop, with her work having a sculptural feel about it. Much of it is designed as she works with the materials: “For me you draw with your hands and your eyes”.

She says she enjoys working with the team around her, who have a background in various disciplines including fine art and fashion.

She also enjoys that closeness with customers, often making hats for multiple generations of the same families, with many customers becoming friends.

Susan Allen has been a customer since she first spotted the shop on a trip to Abergavenny. A regular at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day, she meticulously plans her outfit for the day, with the hats centre stage. Tod and her team have created many pieces for her, with Susan saying this year’s piece involving hand sewn details and specially dyed feather, left her “feeling like a film star all day”

“I came in as a customer and I left as a friend…. It doesn’t matter if you’re a cleaner or a Queen, you’ll have the VIP treatment from Alison” - Susan Allen, customer and friend.

Following the Royal Ascot accolade, Tod’s next ambition would be to do a collection with a top fashion house, as well as dressing the Princess of Wales.

