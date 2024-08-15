Fewer Welsh students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds have secured a place at university and college this year, according to new University and College Admissions Service (UCAS) data released today.

In Wales, 1,200 of those students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds have been accepted, down from the peak of 1,250 in 2023.

However, this year is the first time of returning to pre-pandemic marking in Wales, making it harder to compare this year’s results with previous years.

It also means comparing results between UK nations is problematic because of the different approaches to qualifications across the nations.

Across the UK overall, a record number of disadvantaged students have secured a place at university and college this year, with 27,600 of UK 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds having accepted a place, up 7% on 25,800 last year and on the previous high record of 26,650 (+4%) in 2021, according to UCAS data.

What's more, there are more than 10,000 more applicants heading to university or college this September than last year – 243,650, compared to 230,600 last year. This means 31.7% of the 18-year-old population have got a place versus 30.4% in 2023.

Dr Jo Saxton CBE, chief executive of UCAS, said: “Today’s figures highlight the tenacity and effort from students who have aimed high and are about to embark on their exciting next steps.

"Widening access and participation is not just about numbers; it’s about opening up doors and transforming the lives of students through higher education so they can pursue their passions and career aspirations.

"UCAS is here to help all applicants take their next step, including students who received different results than expected, or those who are looking to change their mind. There are just under 30,000 courses available in UCAS Clearing across a broad range of subjects and universities so there really is something for everyone."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...