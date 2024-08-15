A mum from Flintshire hasn't been able to get her newborn baby registered at any GP surgery due to a boundary change.

People living on two streets in Saltney Ferry, near the border with England, were told they don't fall into the catchment area for any GP.

Jordan Wynne tried to register her newborn daughter, Stormi, at the surgery she is registered at, but was told they couldn't take her on.

"I've tried all the surgeries in the Deeside area, all the surgeries in Chester, my own GP won't accept her," she said.

"Considering she's been in and out of hospital, it's been hard.

"They said she's classed as a new patient, even though they looked after me through my maternity care, sorted out my midwife appointments, they said you'll have to find a different doctor.

"I was distraught, it really upset me, because obviously she's been poorly, you just want a doctor, you should be entitled to a doctor, really.

"I contacted the health board, they passed me from pillar to post, and nobody knew what they were talking about, to be honest, they kept sending me to different departments of the health board, and every department didn't know."

The health board have apologised to Ms Wynne, but she says "that's not good enough."

"I'm supposed to be enjoying time with my new baby, but I won't get that time back now," she said.

With the help of her local councillor, Jordan was able to register her daughter temporarily at a GP on the English side of the border, in Chester, but it's not a permanent solution.

"I just think it should be a rule that mother goes with baby. Now I'm registered at the Saltney side, she's on the Chester side, so post-natal checks that you're supposed to do as mother and baby, we can't do."

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said "we understand that a small number of residents in Saltney Ferry have had issues gaining access to local GP services, due to a discrepancy relating to the GP practice boundary, for which we apologise.

"We are working with partners to review the situation and ensure that affected local residents can access the support they need.

“In the meantime, we have contacted Ms Wynne directly to discuss her concerns and to offer her new-born baby permanent registration at the same GP practice that she is currently registered with.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "No patient in Wales should be without access to a GP. Health boards can provide details of practices providing services and specific advice on GP registration in the local area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...