Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in hospital a month after an alleged serious assault.

South Wales Police say a 33-year-old man from Falkirk, Scotland, died in hospital on Wednesday, 14 August, after sustaining injuries in an alleged serious assault near the entrance to a Travelodge in Swansea on 17 July.

Joseph Dix, 26, from Frome, Somerset, and 27-year-old Macauley Ruddock, from Bath, Somerset, had both been charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: "Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. They are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"We want to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, which took place near the entrance to Travelodge on Princess Way at around 2am on Wednesday, July 17."

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or who has any information which will help the investigation to contact them quoting reference 2400237176.

