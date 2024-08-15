Student celebrates 'insane' 10 A-levels with seven A* and three A grades

A student is celebrating getting her TENTH A-level and confirming her place to study law at the University of Exeter.

Libby Lee, 20, has spent the last few years completed A-levels in 10 different subjects, achieving an impressive seven A*s and three As.

Initially completely an impressive six A-levels in maths (A*), further maths (A), biology (A*), chemistry(A*), drama( A*) and Welsh Baccalaureate (A*) while in sixth form, Libby decided against applying to university, instead planning to take a year out, as she was unsure what she wanted to do.

After then considering going into law, Libby needed an essay-based subject so decided to sign up to Coleg y Cymoedd to study A-levels in English literature/language and law, fast-tracking them in one year.

Despite getting two A*s in the subjects, Libby starting doubting herself and wondered if she should go back to her more scientific and mathematical roots, applying for an optometry course at university and receiving an offer.

While studying these A-levels, Libby was put in touch with a mentorship programme designed to help young people into law, where she was partnered with a lawyer. The experience confirmed her love for law and cemented her decision to pursue that career.

As she needed to sit the LNAT exam the following September anyway, to start university the following year, Libby chose two complete a further two A-levels during this time in politics and religious studies.

Libby said: "I haven’t had a straight journey to my dream course, but I have loved every minute.

"When I decided law was the route I wanted to take, I thought I’d have to wait another year anyway so may as well complete more A-levels.

" I chose politics as I would like to work as a legislator creating laws. I picked religious studies as I also want to work in political law, developing laws to support and protect minority groups."

Even though this was her third A-level results day, Libby said: "I still got quite excited, but was less nervous this time."

She says having so many A-levels is "a bit embarrassing really, it does seem a bit insane!

"A t least it's a good icebreaker fact!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...