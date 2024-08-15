A student turned business owner has picked up her A-level results after changing her mind about university and turning her lockdown hobby into a career.

Paige Powell, from Tredegar, had originally applied to go to university. But the 18-year-old changed her plans after turning her lockdown hobby of nail art into a full qualification.

She picked up her A-level results on Thursday morning at The College, Merthyr Tydfil, achieving two Cs in sociology and criminology.

“When I told my tutors I was starting my own business, they were delighted, they gave me the confidence to go and start it and didn’t hold me back,” Paige said.

“In lockdown I started doing nails as all the salons were closed, I taught myself completely alongside my A-levels.

" It was really tough at times, but I was motivated to do well and start a career for myself."

Paige picked up nail art as a hobby during lockdown. Credit: Cowshed

Two weeks ago, Paige did just that as she opened her own business, Beauty by Paige, in Ebbw Vale.

“My friends and family were all very supportive, they didn’t pressure me to go to uni," she said.

"T hey were worried because I was starting out, but as I’ve grown my expertise, they’ve grown more confident in my abilities.

" Since I’ve started my business, the reaction has been great. People have been keen to support me and I’m excited to grow as a person."

Paige is among many students celebrating their A-level results at The College as it celebrates its 10th anniversary, with 23% attaining the very highest A*-A grades and 78% of pupils achieving A*-C grades, up 2% from 2023.

Paige said teachers at The College had been nothing but supportive of her decision to start her own business after completing her studies.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...