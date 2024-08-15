A student from the Rhondda has secured a place to study biochemistry at Oxford after being inspired by her mum's melanoma battle.

Grace Bennett, 18, secured a place on the competitive course after receiving three A*s in her biology, chemistry and maths A-levels.

Grace, from Ferndale, had been learning about genetic disorders and diseases during science club when her mother was diagnosed with stage-three melanoma.

The Coleg y Cymoedd student said it was a "really scary time" for her family, and it made her want to learn as much about the illness as possible so she could help her mum and understand how the doctors were working to help treat and prevent the cancer.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body.

Thankfully, her mum received the all-clear back in 2022 and has since been in remission.

Since then, the 18-year-old’s desire to help others beat the illness has been the driving force behind her latest academic achievements.

Grace says she hopes to learn about genetic diseases at Oxford and hopefully be a part of finding the cure for cancer one day.

She will now go on to study a four-year biochemistry integrated masters this September.

Grace said: "The more I learnt about it, the more fascinated I became with the intricacies of DNA and genetics.

" It’s fascinating how such a small change to someone’s DNA can have such a huge impact on their life, so I’m so excited to go to Oxford and learn from some of the most renowned biochemists in the world."

After being made aware of Oxford’s summer school programme, UNIQ, by one of her college tutors, Grace applied and attended the three-day live-in experience last summer.

The programme is aimed at helping potential candidates from state schools gain experience of what full-time education would be like at the college and become more familiar with the application process.

University of Oxford is consistently ranked among the world's best universities. Credit: PA

Grace added: “A life in lab coats: that’s the dream. Experiencing the university, city, and the level of education that’s available to me has only made me more eager to experience working in scientific research and being on the frontline of the battle to cure cancer."

During her four years at Oxford, Grace will have the opportunity to study in one of the most prestigious biochemistry departments in the world, learning about topics like cell biology, development and genetics, chromosomal and RNA biology, infection and disease processes, microbiology and molecular biophysics.

She added: "I’m so grateful for the level of support and encouragement I’ve had from my Coleg y Cymoedd tutors during my A-levels.

" Despite really enjoying all three of my subjects, it has been stressful, and my tutors have gone above and beyond to help me with extra revision lessons where needed and making sure I’m as prepared as possible for my new chapter at Oxford.

" I feel so privileged to have secured a spot at such a prestigious university and I hope to make the college and my mum proud."

