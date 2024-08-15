A teenager who spent four months in hospital after having a stoma bag fitted is celebrating the start of her career in the police after picking up her A-level results.

Teigan Griffiths, 19, thought her dreams of becoming a policewoman were over when, just one year into her A-levels, she needed emergency surgery after becoming rapidly ill.

The then 17-year-old needed a stoma bag permanently fitted and then spent four months in hospital due to a subsequent sepsis diagnosis.

But, on Thursday morning, she was celebrating at Coleg y Cymoedd after getting an A* and two As in her criminology, psychology and sociology A-levels - and being able to start a three-year apprenticeship with South Wales Police .

Teigan is starting an apprenticeship with South Wales Police Credit: Working Word

“After my operation, I thought I could either mope around or be positive and still follow my dreams,” Teigan, from Gilfach Goch in Rhondda Cynon Taf, said.

"I contacted South Wales Police to tell them about my situation and they said it wasn’t a problem and that they would even create a specialist uniform for me that is reinforced to protect my stoma bag.

“I’m so thankful to my amazing college tutors for their support – I wouldn’t have come back to college without their help and encouragement.”

" I’ve wanted to join the police for a while and was so upset when I thought that my operation would me that career wasn’t possible,“ she added.

" The reality is that my stoma bag hasn’t stopped me from doing anything. I really thought it would impact my life at the time but it hasn’t – I’ve just had to adjust to things slightly.“

Teigan also wants to raise awareness about stoma bags and tackle the stigma around them.

“Having my stoma fitted has been the best decision – it has taken away all the pain,” she said.

“I’m open about it and want more people to know about them. There’s a stigma that you can’t do much once you have one.

“I had a fear I would lose everything and have a different life but that’s not the case – I want other people in that situation to know that and not lose hope for the future. I’d like to write a book about my experience one day.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...