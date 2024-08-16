Man jailed after using dog lead to punch victim in the head

Play Brightcove video

Footage from North Wales Police.

A man who used a dog lead to punch his victim in the head has been jailed.

Benjamin Crofts, 27, admitted to inflicting grievous bodily harm as he appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on August 14.

Crofts, of Tan Y Bryn Road, Maesgeirchen, Bangor, became involved in a verbal altercation with another man on Holyhead Road in Bangor during the early hours of May 1.

He then removed his dog’s lead from its collar, wrapped it around his hand and punched the man to the head.

The victim became unconscious after falling backwards and hitting his head on the kerb. He was later taken to hospital where it was confirmed he had a significant bleed on the brain and a skull fracture.

Crofts fled the scene but was quickly located and arrested by police officers. He was jailed for one year and 11 months.

Detective Sergeant Geraint Jones said: "Violence of any kind is never acceptable and will not be tolerated in north Wales.

" Crofts’ malicious actions caused serious injuries that will have a lasting impact (on) his victim and their family.

" One punch can kill, and it is lucky that there weren’t fatal consequences on this occasion.”

