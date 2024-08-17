Firefighters tackle blaze at Mumbles pier
Firefights have tackled a fire at Mumbles pier that broke out in the early hours of the morning.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called to the premises at 3:52am on Saturday, 17 August.
"Six water ladders were in attendance. Crews have now left the scene", they added.
There are no reported injuries.
