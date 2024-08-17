Play Brightcove video

Video from Abigayle Jones

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a huge fire at the Ron Skinner & Sons Tredegar site which broke out overnight.

Videos on social media appear to show the main showroom at the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate engulfed in flames.

People in the area reported hearing several loud explosions.

The fire at Ron Skinner & Sons continued throughout the night Credit: Zoe Hughes

At 5am on Saturday morning, fire crews said they were making good progress to extinguish the fire and limit damage to the building and environment.

Members of the public have been asked to keep windows and doors closed.

There are no reported injuries.

South Wales Fire and Rescue say a multi-agency investigation will be carried out as the incident moves into the recovery phase to establish the cause of the fire.

More follows