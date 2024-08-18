Family 'distraught' as search to find 34-year-old father of one continues

The family of a man who has been missing since 1 August have said that they are "distraught" and are appealing for help to "piece the puzzle together."

Marcus Barter, aged 30, has been missing from the Newport area since the beginning of August.

His family says he was last seen at around 2.30pm on Thursday, 1 August near Coed y Caerau Lane in Newport.

The father-of-one has been described by his family as around six foot tall, of large build with dark brown hair shaved to the back and sides and worn longer on top. They say he was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and sliders.

Marcus' brother Simon said his disappearance is "completely out of character" as he asked the public to check their CCTV or report any sightings. He has stressed how any information, even if considered small, is "vital" to the search.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, Simon said: “He hasn’t come home. All of the family are distraught. We want to know where he is. We’re not sleeping, we’re out searching until 3am.

“If you’re out there Mark, please let us know where you are. Mason, your 4 year-old son is asking day in day out for you and we want to know where you are.”

His mother Nicola added: " Well he’s inevitably going to be struggling with his head because he does on an everyday basis anyway, so people need to be mindful of that really.”

Upon renewing the appeal, Detective Superintendent Laura Bartley, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We’re continuing to make enquiries in relation to our appeal to locate Marcus.

“He was last seen in Coed y Caerau Lane in Newport at around 2.30pm on Thursday 1 August and we’re asking residents and businesses to check their CCTV and appeal to those driving in the area to look at their dashcam footage for any later sightings of him.

“If you have any information that you think might help then we want to hear from you.”

