Louis Rees-Zammit shrugs off injury to play multiple roles for Chiefs

Louis Rees-Zammit shrugged off concerns about a back injury to make his first home appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Gloucester and Wales wing had been a doubt for the pre-season clash with the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium after missing training in midweek.

But he played in various different roles in his second outing for the Super Bowl champions which the Lions won 24-23 courtesy of a last-ditch field goal.

The 23-year-old – who is listed as a running back on the Chiefs website – took a kick-off, as well as returning a Lions kick-off for 27 yards and seeing time on the punt return team and as a wide receiver.

The Chiefs’ final pre-season fixture is against the Chicago Bears next week, after which their squad will be announced.

Rees-Zammit quit rugby union in January to pursue a career in American football, signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs.

He is targeting a place in the Chiefs’ 53-man roster for the NFL season, which they begin by tackling the Baltimore Ravens on September 6.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...