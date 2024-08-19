Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister Eluned Morgan have discussed the Welsh steel industry in their first meeting since taking over their respective roles.

Sir Keir met Baroness Morgan, who was sworn in earlier this month, in Cardiff.

Kicking off a two-day Welsh visit, the PM arrived in the Welsh capital on Monday afternoon for his first in-person meeting with Baroness Morgan since she took on the top job in Welsh politics.

Baroness Morgan said “croeso”, the Welsh word for welcome, before shaking hands with the prime minister on the steps of the Welsh Government building at Cathays Park.

Both the UK and Welsh governments are now run by the Labour Party.

"We can actually start working together," a smiling Sir Keir told his Welsh counterpart.

Baroness Morgan is the third leader of the country this year.

She succeeded Vaughan Gething, who lasted less than 140 days as first minister, having presided over a turbulent period in office, beset by rows over donations and a sacked minister.

Baroness Morgan was health secretary from 2021 until she succeeded Vaughan Gething – himself a former health secretary – as leader of Welsh Labour on 24 July.

Keir Starmer and Eluned Morgan. Credit: PA Images

Joined by the new Welsh secretary Jo Stevens, the trio discussed the country’s troubled steel industry.

"We’re going to need more steel," Sir Keir said, adding that there were "massive opportunities" in the sector.

"My concern is that we’re going to lose the capacity to make the steel," he said.

Ms Stevens previously said "everything is on the table" when it comes to negotiations with Tata Steel.

The company is switching to a greener form of steel production at its plant in Port Talbot, which will lead to thousands of job losses.

The PM and FM are expected to visit a renewable energy site on Tuesday, 20 August, where they will look at how Welsh companies are investing in clean power projects, where they will hone in on how the people and communities of Wales "will be front and centre of the focus to create good quality jobs, drive down energy bills and provide the energy security we need".

It comes after the UK Government last weekend announced the release of £13.5million in funding to support supply chain businesses and workers affected by Tata Steel's plan to shut down its blast furnaces in Port Talbot to transition to greener steel-making.