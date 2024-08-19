Play Brightcove video

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke jails Steven Chappell for 14 years.

A man has been jailed for 14 years for killing a beloved father in a "violent, unprovoked" attack.

Steven Chappell, 29, assaulted Daniel Bradley, 32, near The Brogden pub, Porthcawl, on 16 September last year.

Mr Bradley died in hospital of his injuries a week later.

Chappell, from Beechwood Avenue, Cwmdare, Aberdare, was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Newport Crown Court on Monday, 19 August, after previously being found guilty of manslaughter.

His sentence also includes an extended licence period of two years.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: " I have taken into account the persistence of your violent conduct over the years, all the contents of the pre-sentence report and the serious nature of the future risk to others.

"To the family of Mr Bradley, I know that a sentence cannot ease the terrible grief that you are suffering, and it's not intended to reflect the value of Daniel's life because that, of course, is beyond measure.

"It's clear that he was very precious to you all, and he was dearly loved, not only by his family, but by all who knew him.

"In addition to the terrible grief you are suffering, you've had to cope with these proceedings. You have done so with patience and dignity. Thank you. The court offers its sincere condolences to you."

Detective Inspector Claire Lamerton, of South Wales Police, said: "Daniel suffered a violent, unprovoked attack from Steven Chappell.

"Daniel didn’t represent any threat, and nothing happened that night that justified what Steven Chappell did to Daniel.

" Rather than walking away Steven Chappell’s anger resulted in the assault on Daniel being excessive, unnecessary, and completely reckless.

" This case shows what devastating consequences attacks of this nature can have. I would encourage others to think about how easily a decision can affect the rest of your life and potentially end someone else’s.

" Our thoughts remain with Daniel’s family and friends."