A man who suffered a cardiac arrest while driving home has met the two police officers who helped save him.

Neville Owen, 64, from Llanfairpwll on Anglesey, was passing through the A55 Conwy Tunnel in August last year when his van began “ping ponging” off the tunnel walls.

Neville had collapsed behind the wheel and had become unresponsive after suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).

However, within minutes of the incident, Traffic Wales officers were at the scene carrying out CPR.

Road crime officers PC Duncan Logan and PC Huw Capper then arrived with a defibrillator which saved Neville's life.

Neville recently met the officers at their base in St Asaph for the first time since the incident.

He said: "Words can't describe really how I feel."

Recalling his symptoms from the day of the incident, Neville said: "That morning, I was having chest pains, thinking it was indigestion, so I took two tablets and went about my work.

" I stopped in Colwyn Bay on my way back and played a game of bowls. Halfway through the game, I wasn't feeling well so I jumped in my van to come home."

As he approached the tunnel, he recalled traffic had slowed down.

" After that, I don’t remember anything,” Neville said.

" I woke up in hospital and saw my wife and the kids, and my brother were there. I said, 'what’s going on?'

" It took a few minutes to get together and yes, I realised how lucky I was."

Neville added: "If you have any chest pains at all, don't assume it’s indigestion - get it checked out.

" This pain was right in the middle of my chest, like a stinging pain around the heart – as you would get with indigestion."

PC Logan said: "I remember going home that evening and sitting down for a few minutes thinking, he's alive.

" It's nice to give somebody positive news because unfortunately, as part of our role as a police officer, we do go knocking on people’s doors telling them their loved ones have passed away.

" All I would say to people is, don't be afraid to use a defib.

" When you call 999, an ambulance call taker will tell you what to do. Start CPR, ask someone else to get the defibrillator, explain how to use the device and organise the ambulance service."

Following the incident, North Wales Police has received an additional 30 defibrillators for police stations and vehicles through partnership working with Save a Life Cymru.

North Wales Police health and safety manager Colin Jones said: "This generous donation from Save a Life Cymru could mean the difference between life and death – as it did with Neville.

" Defibrillators save lives and having access to them, particularly in rural areas, of which we have many in north Wales, is essential."

