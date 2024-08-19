Patient dies after falling off hospital roof in Swansea

A patient has died after falling off the roof of Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Police had been called to reports that a patient had made their way onto the roof at 11.44pm on Friday, 16 August, with a specialist negotiator deployed to engage with the patient: a 58-year-old man from Port Talbot.

A statement from South Wales Police said: "We received a report that a patient at Morriston Hospital had made his way onto the roof of the building. Unfortunately, shortly after 3.20am the man jumped from the roof suffering fatal injuries."

It added that enquiries are on-going to establish the full circumstances of the incident, adding: "The force has since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is usual in such matters."

A Swansea Bay Health Board spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that there was a fatality at Morriston Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning following the abscondment of a patient who was due to be transferred to another location.

"Police and fire brigade were in attendance but despite their efforts and those of our staff, the patient could not be saved."

They added: "We will be working closely with all relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened. This was a profoundly distressing incident for everybody involved and our heartfelt sympathies go out to the patient’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."