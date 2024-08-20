Body discovered in search for missing 98-year-old man

A body has been found in the search for a missing 98-year-old man, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police said a body has been found in the search for 98-year-old Reginald Rees, who was reported missing on 14 August.

Mr Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, was last seen driving a red Renault Captur with the registration plate Y44 REG which police confirmed was found off the coast at Rhossili Bay on August 16, two days after he was reported missing.

Police confirmed on Monday, 19 August, that a body had been recovered at Rhossili bay at the weekend as part of the search and rescue operation.

They said formal identification was yet to take place but Mr Rees' family had been informed.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers searching for missing 98-year-old Reginald Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, recovered a body at Rhossili Bay at the weekend.

"Formal identification has yet to take place. Mr. Rees’s family has been informed."

