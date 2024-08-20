Murder investigation launched after woman dies in Cardiff

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 45-year-old woman in Cardiff.

South Wales Police says it is investigating the death of the woman at a property on Caerphilly Road after receiving a call at 12.30am on Tuesday, 20 August.

A police statement said: " A 44-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Cardiff Bay police station for questioning.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue."

