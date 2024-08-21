Coracles in Carmarthen: The 300-year-old tradition being kept alive

Play Brightcove video

The coracle dates back more than 2,000 years, and Carmarthen has proud links with the small, rounded and lightweight boat.

Julie Rees, from Carmarthen Coracle and Netsmen's Association, explains "When the Romans invaded, they saw these quirky little boats on the river.

"Back then they were used for transportation, today they're predominantly used for fishing.

"Hundreds of years ago Carmarthen was the biggest port in Wales, it would import and export to places all over the world.

"It's estimated about 2,500 people gained their earnings from working along the River Towy.

"However, when the town welcomed the railway that changed it all for the port and it closed, but the one thing that remained on the river is the coracle."

During the 18th and 19th centuries, coracle fishing was the main source of income for many families living along the banks of the River Towy. In those days you could expect to see 200 of the small boats on the water but today only eight fishing licenses remain.

Despite the decline in the number of coracles, Malcolm Rees from Carmarthen is working hard to keep his family's 300-year-old tradition alive, and that is to make the coracles.

He said: "My great-grandad was born in 1876, he was the master that taught my father and uncle who have now passed it on to me. It was something that I grew up with.

"I was in my late 30s and my father was getting on and I thought it was time I pick up the baton, that's when I became a coracle maker and it's like with everything, the more you do the better you get."

Malcolm added: "The thing about making a traditional coracle is they're never the same, they're quite unique so it is a craft. There are far better craftsmen than me, but I'm the one that's keeping it burning, really."

While most modern coracles in the area today are made of fibreglass, Malcolm continues to use the old practice of interweaving thin wooden rods to create the frame of the coracle.

