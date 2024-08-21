'My cafe's internet access was so bad I was paying three providers'

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales' Joanne Gallacher

A cafe owner from Gwynedd says she had to pay for three providers just to get internet access.

Mari Rees-Stavros runs a cafe in Blaenau Ffestiniog and says since getting fibre broadband five months ago, the internet in the area has dramatically improved.

But until then she had to use other methods, and was at one point paying for three providers.

"It's been almost impossible," she said.

"We've had no Wi-Fi, intermittent Wi-Fi for three years, so it was so difficult to take card payments, and not having Wi-Fi for the customers after advertising that we have Wi-Fi.

"The card payments were just impossible, to be honest, we've lost a lot of money, lots of customers, and there's been an awful lot of stress for the staff.

Mari Rees-Stavros runs a cafe in Blaenau Ffestiniog and says since getting fibre broadband five months ago, the internet has improved. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"Nobody's got cash, there's no ATM anywhere near here, and a few people do come back with cash, but I'd say nine out of 10 we lost the sales.

"It was never explained to us, they kept saying we'll offer you a new deal, so they'd up your payment yet we weren't getting the service that they were promising."

Almost 75% of homes in Wales have access to full-fibre broadband compared to 78% in Scotland, 85% in England and 97% in Northern Ireland.

In north Wales, Anglesey is the county worst served by broadband providers with more than one in three properties, 35 per cent, without full-fibre to the premises compared to 10% in Wrexham, 12% in Conwy, 15% in Flintshire, 18.5% in Denbighshire and 19.4% in Gwynedd.

A scheme funded by the UK Prosperity fund is aiming to combat what they call a "digital deficit".

They say "the aim of the Rural Digital Connectivity project is to help householders, businesses and organisations across the region overcome the problems of being located in so-called not spots".

They’re organising a series of Connectivity Clinics where experts are available to offer free advice and guidance on getting reliable and fast internet access.

Among the advisors running the clinics is Geraint Strello, who has more than 40 years' experience in the ICT industry.

He said: "While many properties in north Wales do have access to superfast broadband it’s important that we don’t forget those that don’t and our aim is to make them aware of the opportunities available to bring a high speed service to them.

"The benefits could be huge, not just for the access to information and for work but there are services which can monitor people’s well-being and enable them to live more independently.

"For example, there are monitoring systems that can learn the normal routine of those living in the property and if something changes dramatically, for example if the toilet is flushed numerous times in the middle of the night, or the front or back door left open, an alarm will be triggered.

"There are sensors that monitor carbon dioxide levels and if it hasn’t changed for a couple of days it would mean no-one has visited so keeping an eye on this reduces the risk of social isolation for vulnerable people.

"There are lots of applications out there which can change people’s lives for the better in relatively unobtrusive ways.

"When you think about how far we’ve come and the geography of the region then it’s a positive story, but there is more work to do and if you live in a remote location then it could cost you more but there may be help available."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...