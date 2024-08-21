Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales' rural afairs correspondent Hannah Thomas reports.

With just 27 members, Ystradfellte YFC is one of the smallest young farmers' clubs in the UK, but they have been shortlisted for Best in Britain 2024'.

It is one of three clubs bidding for the title, and its members will be heading to Yorkshire to find out who's won at the end of August.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales about how they felt about being shortlisted, one member said: "Just excited, over the moon really! No words can describe it."

A nother said they were "gobsmacked".

"As much as I love the club, I was shocked! We're such a small club and a small community," said another member.

The club was formed in 1947, but it isn't often in the limelight.

So what's it done for Ystradfellte?

Cloe Smith, chair of Ystradfellte YFC, said: "Not many people know about Ystradfellte, but they do now.

"We don't do as many competitions as other clubs. We are more sort of community-based. I think because of that, that makes us stand out a bit more than other clubs. But we are a small club with a big heart."

Its recent summer tractor run raised £18,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, and they hold two every year.

Those who have been involved for many years are proud of the club's journey since it started.

Ystradfellte YFC member Emyr Morgan said being a part of the club has "brought me out of my shell".

He continued: "You get thrown in at the deep end. But you get to know everybody from Powys as a county then.

"You get to meet hundreds if not thousands of different people. When we do different activities, you learn new skills - from carpentry, to welding, to stock judging. And from an agricultural background, you need it all."

