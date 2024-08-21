Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Katie Fenton spoke to David Hiscox, who has cared for his mum Peggy for a decade.

A son who cares for his 95-year-old mum in Rhondda Cynon Taf says they feel like "second-class citizens" due to what he describes as a lack of support for unpaid carers in the area.

David Hiscox, of Treherbert, has cared for his mother Peggy for 10 years, but in the last 18 months she has become bed-bound.

Peggy has dementia and Charles Bonnet Syndrome, with carers visiting four times a day to dress and bathe her.

But it is up to David alone to get his mum up and out of bed, something that he only manages once or twice a week due to his own health issues.

He is one of more than 300,000 unpaid carers across Wales, with charities saying many are struggling to get the support they need.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council says it cannot comment on individual cases but says it recognises the contribution made by unpaid carers and has provided a range of support services for many years.

David said: "Unfortunately nowadays with her being in bed all the time, we're stuck at home, it is quite a challenge.

"I gave up work in 2014 - I worked in Hampton Court Palace as a state department warder.

"We had a discussion about it and I said to mum 'what would you like to happen?' as she was advancing in years.

"She said 'I'd like you to look after me'. So, that was decided and we made the move to come and live here in Treherbert. I've looked after her on a 24/7 basis literally from then.

"Sometimes emotion does take over, but you're doing a caring role and you have to keep strong for that.

"In a way I feel I'm failing my mother not being able to help more, but I can only do my best.

"We do feel up in the Rhondda that we are forgotten about up here. We wish there could be more done.

"A lot of support groups have closed down since Covid and not opened again."

He added: "Day-to-day has its challenges, with my own health not being brilliant.

"(I'm) getting her up and out of bed once or twice a week which I try to do to keep her mind active.

"She still like to help with baking, decorating the Christmas cake at Christmas.

"She likes to keep busy with herself, but with having to feed her and give her drinks, sometimes it's quite difficult."

Peggy has been advised by doctors to get outdoors, made more difficult by only David being able to get her out of bed, but they have been on a waiting list for a ceiling hoist since January, with no indication on when their wait might end.

A spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: "We absolutely recognise the contribution made by unpaid carers, through the support that they provide to cared-for individuals.

"We have, for many years, provided a range of support services for unpaid carers – targeting our resources to provide support where this is needed most.

"In relation to the specific claims made, we are unable to comment on individual cases. The service supports all people to meet their assessed eligible care and support needs, and if a person wishes to raise concerns or make a formal complaint about their care and support, we have a statutory duty to investigate and a statutory process to follow."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We highly value the vital role unpaid carers play in our communities and are committed to ensuring support continues to be available.

"Since 2022, we have invested £42 million to deliver support to unpaid carers. This includes a £9 million Short Breaks Scheme to enable carers to have a break from their caring role and the Carers Support Fund which has helped more than 24,000 carers access financial support and services.

"We are working to improve the recruitment and retention of social care staff including funding to pay the Real Living Wage to social care workers in Wales and to support student social workers, which has resulted in an increase in students undertaking a social work degree."

