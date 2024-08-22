Play Brightcove video

Video report by Siôn Jenkins

While thousands of young people across Wales look forward to jetting off after exam results, for parents it can be a worrying time.

One couple who lost their child in a tragedy overseas are raising awareness for teenagers to stay safe while having fun in the sun.

Just this week a 19 year old British tourist died after falling from a sixth floor balcony in Ibiza, leaving her family devastated.

John's son Tom lost his life six years ago, after falling while trying to make his way back to his hotel in in Magaluf. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

That feeling of devastation is one with which John Channon from Rhoose in the Vale of Glamorgan is all too familiar.

John's son Tom lost his life six year ago, after falling while trying to make his way back to his hotel in in Magaluf.

This time of year is a difficult one for John and his family, especially when similar incidents are still happening.

John said: "Obviously we've been on family holidays before but naturally as a parent you do worry. We try to do everything that we could to make sure the kids will be safe. But unfortunately people aren't going to be looking out for you and you really have to do a lot yourself.

This time of year is a difficult one for John and his family, especially when similar incidents are still happening.

For John Channon, the safety of future young travellers is what Tom's legacy is all about. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"I think it really fills us with sadness because you feel after what happened to us, it shouldn't happening again. It's something that you have to find a way through and partly the way through us was to try and find something positive to come out of this."

And that has come in the form of a safety campaign in Tom's name - one developed with his former school and shared with schools and colleges right across Wales.

Suzanne Cumpston from Sam Smith Travel talks about what can one do to minimise the risk during travelling abroad. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"It will make other people aware of potential dangers and hazards and maybe make them better prepared and plan better."

For John, the safety of future young travellers is what Tom's legacy is all about.

But what can be done to minimise the risk?

Suzanne Cumpston is a travel agent from Sam Smith Travel. She said: "Make sure that you take a very good insurance policy out. Make sure that you have a 24 hour emergency telephone number on that policy.

And also to give that telephone number to their parents and guardians back to the UK."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...