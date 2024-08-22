The New Order concert in Cardiff Bay on Thursday 22nd August has been cancelled due to concerns about the weather.

In a statement, organisers say, "Unfortunately due to extreme weather including severe winds, tonight's New Order gig has been cancelled on health & safety grounds."

They went on to apologise and said refunds will be processed automatically processed

The electro rockers were due to perform at Alexandra Head as part of The Bay Series which saw McFly perform last night and has other acts across the bank holiday weekend including Becky Hill and Tiesto.

On Wednesday the band had posted on social media that they had completed their soundcheck and looking forward to the gig.

Storm Lilian, announced by the Met Office on Thursday, could bring gusts of up to 80mph as millions prepare getaways for the August bank holiday weekend.

A yellow wind warning has been issued covering northern England and north Wales from 5am to 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.

