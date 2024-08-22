Top Welsh GCSE results fall and still lower than pre-pandemic levels

The number of pupils in Wales achieving the top grades (A*-A) has fallen on last year and is still lower than pre-pandemic figures.

In comparison to 2024 UK-wide figures, the highest grades are also lower than last year but higher than 2019.

Over 58,000 learners in Wales received their GCSE results at schools and colleges across the nation today.

This summer’s results mark the return to pre-pandemic arrangements for qualifications in Wales, with exams and assessments graded broadly in line with pre-pandemic outcomes.

The number of pupils achieving the top grades has fallen on last year and is lower than pre-pandemic figures. Source: Qualifications Wales

GCSE results

316,588 GCSE grades were awarded this summer - this is more than in both 2019 and 2023

19.2% of GCSE grades issued in Wales were grade A/7, down from 21% last year, and 20% in 2019 - the last year before the pandemic.

62.2% were grade C/4 or above, up from 61% last year, but down on 65% in 2019.

96.6% were grade G/1 or above, up from 96% last year, but down on 97% in 2019.

There were fewer entries from learners in Year 10 and below this year, compared to last year, but more than in 2019

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens has sent her congratulations to pupils receiving their GCSE grades.

She posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The wait is over!

“Llongyfarchiadau to everyone in Wales receiving their GCSE results this morning. Wishing you all the best as you embark on your next chapter.”

Wales First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan earlier wrote in Welsh on the social media website: “Good luck to all throughout Wales who are receiving their GCSE results today.”

She added: “Diolch to all the teachers and parents too.”

Philip Blaker, Chief Executive at Qualifications Wales said “your results can help you to take your next step, whether that be getting a job, starting an apprenticeship or training, or continuing your studies at school or college.

"Well done to all of you receiving results. Today marks an important milestone in your lives, after years of hard work.

"I hope you got the grades that you were hoping for. If not, don’t panic. There’s plenty of information and guidance, and people ready to support you, including at your school or college.”

"Arrangements for qualifications this year were the final stage of a gradual return to pre-pandemic processes that commenced when formal exams returned in 2022. Differences in approaches to awarding over the last four years mean that comparisons should not be drawn between annual outcomes during this period.

"Statistical protection was available in Wales this year to prevent any substantial drops in outcomes at a subject level. While grade boundaries in some subjects are lower than in previous series, the standard of performance has been such that it wasn’t necessary for WJEC, the awarding body, to apply the additional protection - and statistics have played their usual role alongside examiner judgement in the setting of grade boundaries.

“To help prepare you for your next steps, it’s vital that your qualifications are trusted and valued, demonstrating what you know and can do.

"That’s why it was important for us to return to usual assessment arrangements this year following the pandemic, to make sure there’s long-term fairness for all learners.

“I also want to acknowledge all of the hard work put in by teachers and other staff at centres right across Wales, to prepare their learners for assessments throughout the year.”

