A 70-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of killing a baby girl who died in a road accident outside a hospital.

Bridget Curtis faced Llanelli Magistrates’ Court accused of causing the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall by dangerous driving.

Curtis, of Begelly, Pembrokeshire, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.

The court heard the case could only be dealt with by a judge and it was committed to Swansea Crown Court for trial.

The defendant was released on unconditional bail and told to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 20.

Credit: Family photo

Mabli died on June 21 last year after her pram was in collision with a white BMW car outside the entrance to the Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, but died four days later.

An inquest opening heard Mabli had died of severe traumatic brain injuries.

In a statement issued by Dyfed-Powys Police, Mabli’s family have said they are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

They said: “This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives.

“Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.”

