Video report by Issa Farfour

Cardiff Bay Warriors are a small amateur football team here in the capital - made up of mostly Somali players. But now the minnows have brought home a big prize after winning a competition for Somali communities worldwide in Canada.

Ali Abdi, Chairman of Cardiff Bay Warriors FC says the experience was "unbelievable".

He said: "We're still celebrating now. I don't think the feeling has sunk in properly. We've got few events with the community. We're invited by schools to bring in the trophy as well. It's a big trophy and it's exciting that the boys brought the trophy home."

The Welsh Somaliland team scored the wining goal in this international tournament in Canada.

The captain of the team Mohamed Abdullah said it was a tough competition with very tough players, the weather was hot and humid too.

He added: "Last year we got knocked out in the group stage and it was a really emotional time for us. It is a very proud moment for Butetown and Cardiff. It is a very proud moment for all of us."

For this team faith is as important as football, they didn't miss the praying while training, they are proud to be Muslim, Somali, but Welsh too.

It was in Cardiff where all the hard work and training took place.

Ahmed Noor, the Head Coach of the team said: "Every single player of the team is born in Wales in the Heath Hospital. We are 100 percent Welshmen in the whole squad and they are proud. They had their Welsh flags while lifting the trophy. We are one of the biggest ethnic teams in the whole of Wales. Representing Wales in a country like Canada on a global scale is something to be really proud of."It was a proud moment indeed and a victory showcasing the welsh talent and the vibrant Somali community in Wales.

