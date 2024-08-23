Hundreds of jobs set to go at wet wipe factory in Flint

Hundreds of jobs are set to be lost at a wet wipes manufacturer in Flintshire after the company decided to move its production to Germany.

The Kimberly-Clark plants in Flint, which produces wet wipes and toilet roll, is due to close in 2025 with the loss of around 250 jobs.

The Unite union, which represents workers, has described the decision as a "bombshell".

Kimberly-Clark said it is not possible to change its manufacturing processes in time for the UK Government's ban of baby wipes containing plastic from mid-2026.

The UK Government announced new legislation to ban wet wipes containing plastic in April 2024.

A Kimberly-Clark spokesperson said: "We have now concluded our consultation on the proposed closure of our manufacturing operations at Flint, North Wales. Regrettably, both plants at the site will close in 2025.

"The consultation was initiated following the government’s decision to ban all baby wipes containing plastic in the UK from mid-2026.

"While phasing out plastics from our baby wipes is a key part of K-C’s sustainability plans and we already sell plastic-free baby wipes in the UK, it isn’t possible to adapt our manufacturing processes in Flint in time, and it is therefore no longer viable to keep our consumer and B2B sites operational.

"Decisions that involve our employees are the hardest to make and we know this is a challenging period for our team. Supporting them through this complex situation is our top priority.

"We will also continue to work closely with our customers and retailers on transition plans for baby wipes and professional tissues products in the UK.

"We thank union and employee representatives for a constructive and respectful consultation process."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The closure of the two Kimberly Clark mills would be a catastrophic blow to the economy and local communities of Flint and north Wales as a whole.

"The company has dropped this bombshell on its workforce. Our members are devastated and the effect on the local area will be catastrophic.

“Kimberly-Clark will reap millions in profit from this move and our members will struggle to now put food on the table. Unite will fight to reverse this decision and calls upon the government to intervene to try and save these vital jobs. This decision, taken so rashly, cannot be accepted.”

Alyn and Deeside's Labour MP Mark Tami said he was devastated for the 200-plus workers affected and their families.

He said: "There is also a knock-on effect on a hundred or so workers at other companies in the supply chain who service Kimberly-Clark, including GXO, Deeside.

“I’m continuing to work with Unite and Welsh Government to support those who are losing their jobs as much as possible."

He said Welsh Government cabinet secretary Ken Skates' team had been in discussions with the firm and three companies interested in taking over the site.

Mr Tami added: "The Welsh Government is ensuring that employees can access all relevant avenues of support available and are supported into re-employment. Any constituents affected who feel that I can help them should not hesitate to contact my office."

The company previously said most of its baby wipes "use a proprietary technology with 70% natural fibres and 30% plastic added to provide the necessary strength to clean and care for babies' skin properly".

