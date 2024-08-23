Man charged with murder after death of a woman in Cardiff

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a house on Caerphilly Road in Cardiff which was reported in the early hours of Tuesday, August 20.

Alcwyn Thomas, 44, from the Heath area of Cardiff has been charged with murder and is schedule to appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court today (Friday, August 23).

The victim has been named as Victoria 'Vicki' Thomas, 45, from Caerphilly Road in Cardiff.

Vicki’s family has released the following statement: “As a family we are devastated that our much-loved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, niece and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken, and we will miss her forever. Please respect our privacy and our wishes to grieve at this devastating and difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell from South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with Vicki’s family who continue to be updated and supported by family liaison officers.

“As our investigative work continues at the scene, I would like to thank the local community for its support and understanding.”

