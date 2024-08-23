Play Brightcove video

A man from south Wales was attacked by a swarm of wasps and was saved by his neighbour.

Andrew Powell from Brecon was stung more than 150 times by wasps after they invaded his home at the weekend.

He was popping outside his home to feed his chickens when a swarm of wasps stung him.

His bungalow backs on to farmers land and he believes the wasps nest was disturbed by the combine harvester and they were angry.

Mr Powell ran into his house to jump in the shower after all of his stings - there were hundreds of wasps following him inside the house.

He said: "Suddenly there was a swarm of wasps and they came from nowhere and they came all around me. So, I turned and ran into the house up to the kitchen and into the bathroom. I put the shower on and by that time my wife said that I was absolutely covered in wasps. So, I put the shower on and I was trying to get the wasps off me and my wife was throwing jugs of water over them. They got into my shorts and my wife got stung 3-4 times and the neighbour came after hearing the commotion. She got stung on her face."

He rang his friend Richard Hall who lives a mile away. He jumped in his car immediately to take Andy to Brecon War Memorial Hospital's Minor Injuries Unit (MIU).

By the time Richard got to Mr Powell's house he was losing consciousness.

Richard said he pre-alerted the MIU that he was bringing Andy in his car, he also phoned 999 who told him to pull over and wait for an ambulance.

But Richard's listened to his gut feeling headed straight to the MIU and asked the ambulance to meet him there.

Richard Hall saved his friend Andy's life by listening to his instinct. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

His gut feeling was right and by the time he got to the MIU Andy couldn't see "it all went white" and was in and out of consciousness.

Richard's quick thinking saved Mr Powell and the MIU nurses gave Mr Powell adrenaline and morphine.

The pair were told if this intervention was given even 10 minutes later - Mr Powell could have died.

The minor injuries unit in Breconshire War Memorial Hospital is currently open 24 hours a day. But the Health Board says not enough people are using it at night when it's already a struggle to staff the department.

So it wants to reduce those hours to 12 a day. But in a rural area where alternatives can be far away, those plans are causing concern.

Kate Wright from the Health Board said: " Our current service unfortunately has faced difficulty in staffing. We've had to close overnight on short notice. We've had to do that about 50 times in the last month. What that means is that our service hasn't been reliable."

But more than 1300 people have signed a petition against the move and while the unit is not designed to deal with emergencies, Mr Powell's alternative was an A&E more than 30 miles away.

He added: "The doctor had said without the adrenaline and the morphine I might not have been here."

