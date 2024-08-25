Family pays tribute to 'beloved mam' killed in Barmouth crash

The family of a women who died in a crash in Gwynedd have described her as "the heart of our large family".

Jean Harris, 84 from Dolgellau, died after a two-vehicle crash on the A496 near Barmouth, on Friday afternoon.

In a statement released via North Wales Police, her family said "We are truly heartbroken that our beloved Mam has been taken from us too soon.

"She was the heart of our large family, and our lives will never be the same again. She will be so terribly missed.”

Four other people were taken to hospital in Stoke following the collision. Police say three remain in hospital with serious injuries, meanwhile another has been discharged.

The force is appealing for information about the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.

