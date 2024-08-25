Emergency department doctors at one of Wales' biggest hospitals are warning people to take care over the bank holiday weekend.

Staff at Morriston Hospital, in Swansea, say they see an influx of patients coming to A&E over summer bank holidays.

They are warning people to take care whilst enjoying the outdoors, or when using the long weekend to carry out work in the house and garden.

Tristan Taylor, a senior nurse, said: “We do tend to see people coming in who have decided to cut the grass wearing flip flops, and, unfortunately, accidents do happen and the lawnmower’s blade has gone over their toes."

Staff at one of Wales’s busiest emergency departments are reminding people to stay safe this bank holiday weekend. Credit: Swansea Bay University Health Board

“With the nicer sunnier weather please remember to use sunscreen – the last thing we want is to be dealing with someone with sunburn.

“Also please take care when visiting the beach and going near water, especially if you have young children keep a close eye on them and follow the safety advice around swimming.

“I love the hot weather as much as anyone and love being out there but the last thing anyone needs is for you to join me here in Morriston Hospital’s emergency department. Please enjoy the sun sensibly.”

Gareth Cottrell, Deputy Service Group Director at Morriston Hospital, added, “I mean this in the nicest possible way – we wish you weren’t here.”

