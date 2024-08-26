An amnesty scheme for those in possession of zombie-style knives and machetes is starting today in England and Wales ahead of a ban on the weapons.

People are being urged to hand over the weapons safely and legally at designated police stations before a new ban comes into force.

From September 24, it will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes.

The blades will be added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned, including butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers.The amnesty scheme will run for four weeks – between August 26 and September 23 – in police stations across England and Wales.

People in possession of the weapons are being encouraged to contact their designated police station first to get advice on how to package them up and bring them into the station.People can also anonymously dispose of weapons using surrender bins, by contacting their local police force, the council or an anti-knife crime charity to find out about alternative options in their area.

There will be no "repercussions" for those surrendering these blades safely, according to the Home Office.

The government said anyone found with a zombie-style knife or a machete following the ban faces time behind bars.

The scheme is part of the government’s pledge to halve knife crime in a decade.

Earlier this month, Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said that there "is no legitimate need" to have a weapon of that kind in homes or on the streets.She said: "Too many people have access to weapons that can lead to devastating, life-changing consequences.

"It is absolutely crucial that members of the public come forward and safely hand in these weapons. We are offering people the chance to do the right thing – to help make our streets safer, prevent further loss of life and save so many futures.

"We cannot do this alone, political, policing and community leaders must work together to bring the knife crime epidemic to an end and offer a better future for our young people."

