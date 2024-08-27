Former British soldier from Wrexham killed in missile strike in Ukraine

Play Brightcove video

Ryan Evans, who has worked with the Reuters news agency since 2022, was killed by a Russian missile in its ongoing war with Ukraine

A former British soldier from Wrexham, who was working with the news agency Reuters to cover the war in Ukraine, has been killed in a strike in the city of Kramatorsk.

Ryan Evans, 38, was working as a safety adviser and had been with Reuters since 2022. He was killed after a missile struck the Hotel Sapphire where he was staying with colleagues.

The news organisation say two journalists who were working for them were being treated in hospital, with one of them being seriously injured.

In a statement, Reuters have said: "We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to Ryan’s family and loved ones.

"Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly.

“We are urgently seeking more information about the attack, including by working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and we are supporting our colleagues and their families."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the hotel had been destroyed by a Russian Iskander missile. Credit: PA

The Foreign Secretary David Lammy has also offered his condolences to Mr Evans’s family and condemned the “cowardly” tactics used by Vladimir Putin’s Russia against Ukraine.

Mr Lammy also criticised a wave of Russian strikes on Monday which targeted infrastructure across Ukraine.

“The UK utterly condemns Russia’s cowardly missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine today,” he said.

“These assaults are in flagrant violation of international law and those responsible must be brought to justice.”

