The news Cardiff will be the first to play host to Oasis' long awaited reunion tour will undoubtably throw a massive spotlight onto the city next July.

But what many people may not know already is the part Wales played in helping the band reach the global stardom they have today.

It was in 1993 that Oasis booked the Monnow Valley Studio in Rockfield, South Wales, where they recorded much of Definitely Maybe, the debut studio album that sent them to stratospheric heights.

The whole album was supposed to be recorded at Monnow Valley but part of it was also recorded at Sawmills, a studio near Fowey in Cornwall.

The owner of the Monnow Valley back then was Charles Ward and he ran the studio for 17 years.

First opened in 1977, it has played host to the likes of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Sir Tom Jones, Robert Plant, Simple Minds, Kaiser Chiefs, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers and Biffy Clyro.

For the studio's current owner, Jo Riou, the Oasis' legacy has certainly left it's mark on the property.

"It's been a part of the studio's history for such a long time. The versions they recorded here, only one track, Slide Away, which incidentally was written in the studio as well, which makes it even more special, that was the only track that was used in the original album.

"The master tapes got lost for a long time when creation records went bust and the master tapes went to Sony, they were mis-labelled and they were only rediscovered recently.

"The number of bands that we've had over the years that have chosen to come to Monnow Valley because of the Oasis connection is phenomenal."

Oasis announced on Tuesday 27 August that their world tour Oasis live '25 would start with two nights at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4 and 5 July 2025.

The band then go onto play four other domestic gigs at Manchester Heaton Park, London Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin Croke Park.

The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised. Oasis reunion statement

Jo says that the announcement of the reunion is long overdue.

"We all hoped that it would happen for a long, long time, it just seems the time is right for both of them, I think they're both grown up a little bit and who knows what will happen when they get back out on the road.

"I have put a little word out there that were open for rehearsals so maybe they'll come back here and do some rehearsals as well.

"He's a lovely guy"

In commenting on the news that Cardiff will play host to the band, the Welsh Government spokeswoman has said, “it’s great news that Oasis will be kick-starting their comeback in Cardiff.

"They’ll be joining a long list of world-renowned artists who have chosen to play in our capital in recent years, along the likes of Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Coldplay, Beyonce and many others.

“With the Principality Stadium’s reputation for hosting world class events, the concert are set to attract thousands of visitors, which will provide a substantial economic boost to our hospitality, retail and transport businesses, bringing in millions and helping transform the local economy.”

Councillor Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff Council said: “Like many from my generation, I’m hugely excited that Oasis are reforming, and the news that their reunion tour kicks off in Cardiff really is the cherry on top.

“Following recent shows by Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, Beyonce and a whole host of other big names, some might say that Cardiff is fast becoming a ‘must play’ destination for the world’s biggest music stars.

“The electric atmosphere in and around the Principality Stadium will already be familiar to millions, as these huge gigs put Cardiff firmly on the map and draw visitors from across the world.

“With figures from UK Music showing that last year, music tourists visiting Wales spent £276 million, they also provide a real boost to the city’s economy, underlining our masterplan to make Cardiff a world class city for music.”

Tickets will go on sale at 9am in the UK & 8am in Ireland on Saturday 31st August.

