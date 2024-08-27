Hundreds of Wales football fans could be out of pocket as the venue for their Nations League trip to Montenegro could be changed due to problems with Podgorica National Stadium pitch.

UEFA inspectors visited the pitch on Sunday and say they have serious concerns about the game going ahead in the capital, Podgorica on 9 September.

A change of venue will come as a headache for the Football Association of Wales as 700 Cymru fans are expected to attend the match, many of whom have already booked accommodation in the capital.

Photographs show the pitch cratered in places with large areas of grass missing.

It comes as local club Buducnost had to switch their recent European Conference League qualifier to another venue.

Niksic’s City Stadium could now host the Wales fixture, with UEFA inspectors paying a visit to Montenegro’s second city on Monday.

However Niksic has never staged a senior international game before and there are concerns the 5,000-capacity stadium does not meet UEFA criteria for staging such matches.

The Nations League begins next week against Turkey and will be Craig Bellamy's first game in charge. Credit: PA

Noel Mooney, the Football Association of Wales chief executive has said, “We have been asking for a new pitch to be laid in Podgorica for several weeks.

"We will wait to see if that can happen in time, but we will learn on Tuesday where the game will be played.”

Niksic is around 53 kilometres (approximately 33 miles) from Podgorica, with the journey taking about an hour by bus or train.

It is believed that UEFA will not pursue other possible alternatives to host the fixture.

These include playing the game on neutral territory in neighbouring Albania or reversing the fixture with Wales hosting next month’s meeting and Craig Bellamy’s side travelling to Montenegro in October.

Wales start their Nations League campaign on 6 September, with Turkey’s visit to Cardiff the first game for new boss Bellamy.

