A body has been found by a member of the public at Aberavon beach in Port Talbot.

Police were called on Wednesday, 28 August, to a report that a body had been found.

The person was pronounced dead the scene.

Police said in a statement: "South Wales Police was called at approximately 9:25am today (Wednesday August 28) to a report of a body found by a member of the public at Aberavon Beach.

"The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"The death at this moment is being treated as unexplained."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...